It’ll be October before even half of Vermont’s school districts begin surveillance testing

September 16, 2021 Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Lola Duffort reports:
Surveillance testing has been touted by Vermont officials as a cornerstone of its Covid-19 mitigation efforts in K-12 schools. But only a little more than one-third of Vermont’s public school districts and a quarter of its private schools will have actually begun testing by the end of September, according to figures provided by state officials.
“The state prioritizes surveillance testing as a key component for keeping schools open and our students and school staff healthy,” Ted Fisher, a spokesperson for the Agency of Education, wrote in an email. “Nonetheless, there have been delays in getting it off the ground as quickly as hoped.”
h/t, Joe Cadillic