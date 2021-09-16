It’ll be October before even half of Vermont’s school districts begin surveillance testing

Sep 162021
 
 September 16, 2021  Posted by  Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Lola Duffort reports:

Surveillance testing has been touted by Vermont officials as a cornerstone of its Covid-19 mitigation efforts in K-12 schools. But only a little more than one-third of Vermont’s public school districts and a quarter of its private schools will have actually begun testing by the end of September, according to figures provided by state officials.

“The state prioritizes surveillance testing as a key component for keeping schools open and our students and school staff healthy,” Ted Fisher, a spokesperson for the Agency of Education, wrote in an email. “Nonetheless, there have been delays in getting it off the ground as quickly as hoped.”

Read more on VTDigger.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.