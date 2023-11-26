Italy’s privacy regulator looks into online data gathering to train AI

Reuters reports:

Italy’s data protection authority has kicked-off a fact-finding investigation into the practice of gathering large amounts of personal data online for use in training artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The watchdog is one of the most proactive of the 31 national data protection authorities in assessing AI platform compliance with Europe’s data privacy regime known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Earlier this year, it briefly banned popular chatbot ChatGPT from operating in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.