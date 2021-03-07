Italy’s privacy regulator creates emergency channel to report revenge porn and to seek its blocking

 March 7, 2021

The following is a translation of an important notice from the Italian guarantor:

Against revenge porn, one of the most hateful forms of violence against women and, more generally, against non-consensual pornography, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data has decided to make an emergency channel available on its site. People who fear that their intimate photos or videos may be disseminated without their consent on Facebook or Instagram can report this risk and have the images blocked.

The preventive reporting channel is the one activated last year in Italy, as a pilot program, by Facebook and which has so far been accessible in our country only through a non-profit association.

Update: I just realized that SuspectFile had reported on this days ago. I had missed it.

