Italy warns TikTok over privacy policy switch

Jul 112022
 
 July 11, 2022  Posted by  Business, Laws, Non-U.S.

Natasha Lomas reports:

TikTok’s attempt to switch legal basis for targeting advertising at users in Europe looks to be in trouble after Italy’s data protection watchdog stepped in and issued a warning of legal inadequacy just days ahead of the planned privacy policy change.

The user-generated video sharing platform attracted attention from privacy experts last month when it quietly disclosed an incoming change to its T&Cs for users in the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland, which it said would apply from July 13 — to shift from relying on consent to process user data to run “personalized” ads to claiming a legal basis known as ‘legitimate interests’ and saying it would therefore stop asking users for their permission to be tracked for targeted ads.

Read more at TechCrunch.

