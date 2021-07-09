Italy, a 12th ratification for Convention 108+

Today, 8 July 2021, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary General, Mr Bjørn Berge, Ambassador Michele GIACOMELLI, Permanent Representative of Italy to the Council of Europe deposited the instrument of ratification of the Amending Protocol to the Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to the Processing of Personal Data (CETS 223).

Italy has been Party to Convention 108 since 1 July 1997; it became yesterday the 12th state to ratify the modernised Convention 108 (Convention 108+).

The entry into force of Convention 108+ is crucial in the digital age and many more ratifications will be necessary this year and in 2022 to enable this landmark instrument to fully play its part on the international stage.

Source: Council of Europe