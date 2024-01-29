Italian DPA Says OpenAI in Breach of GDPR

Elizabeth Greenberg reports:

The new ruling could challenge the very foundation of how large language models are able to function and process data.

The Italian Data Protection Authority (DPA) has claimed that OpenAI is in breach of GDPR, the EU’s data protection laws, in a new announcement.

This follows the initial ban the Italian authority placed on the creator of ChatGPT in March 2023, following concerns it did not uphold the EU’s onerous data regulations.

Though the ban was swiftly lifted after only four weeks, an investigation lead to the Italian DPA concluding that OpenAI had been in breach of provisions in the EU GDPR.