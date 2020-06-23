Israeli spyware used to target Moroccan journalist, Amnesty claims

Jun 232020
 
 June 23, 2020  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Stephanie Kirchgaessner reports:

As NSO Group faced mounting criticism last year that its hacking software was being used illegally against journalistsdissidents and campaigners around the world, the Israeli spyware company unveiled a new policy that it said showed its commitment to human rights.

Now an investigation has alleged that another journalist, Omar Radi in Morocco, was targeted with NSO’s Pegasus software and put under surveillance just days after the company made that promise.

Read more on The Guardian.

You can read Amnesty’s report on their investigation here.

