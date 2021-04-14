Israeli Spyware Company Begs Ninth Circuit for Immunity From WhatsApp Suit

Apr 142021
April 14, 2021 Announcements, Business, Court
Maria Dinzeo reports:
Three Ninth Circuit judges signaled Monday that they are unlikely to upend centuries of legal precedent by granting sovereign immunity to an Israeli software firm whose cybersurveillance tool was used by foreign governments to spy on some 1,400 journalists and activists.
NSO Group Technologies is probably best known for Pegasus, a piece of spyware that can hack a mobile device without detection. It invades the device through a malicious code lurking in text messages sent via WhatsApp, Telegram, or other messaging services.
