Israeli spyware company accused of WhatsApp hack: Facebook lied in lawsuit

Tal Shahaf of Reuters reports:

A fierce legal battle between Facebook and Israeli cyber security firm NSO ramped up this week with the latter telling a California court that the social media giant lied about providing material related to its lawsuit against the high-tech firm.

Facebook is suing NSO for allegedly spying on smartphone users via its massively popular WhatsApp messaging and chat application. It is seeking to have the Israeli company barred from accessing or attempting to access WhatsApp and Facebook’s services and is seeking unspecified damages.