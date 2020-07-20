Israeli Company Accused of Spying Can’t Duck Whatsapp Lawsuit

 July 20, 2020

A federal judge in California on Thursday refused to dismiss a suit brought by WhatsApp and Facebook against an Israeli software company that claims the company used WhatsApp to send surveillance malware to over 1,000 devices, including devices used by journalists, human rights activists and senior foreign government officials.

Last October, the messaging platform WhatsApp and its owner Facebook brought a lawsuit against NSO Group Technologies Limited, claiming that the software company used WhatsApp to send malware to roughly 1,400 devices used by lawyers, activists and diplomats.

