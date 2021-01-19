Is Submitting a False Statement to the FISA Court a “Victimless” Crime?

On January 29, former-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will be sentenced for making a false statement as part of the Government’s application to renew a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant authorizing secret surveillance of Dr. Carter Page’s communications. In connection with that sentencing, an important crime victims’ rights issue has arisen. Dr. Page has filed a motion to be recognized as a “victim” under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA), arguing that he has been “directly and proximately harmed” by Clinesmith’s crime. I have filed an amicus brief for crime victims’ organizations supporting Dr. Page.

The general issue of who qualifies as a “victim” under the CVRA is a foundational question for protecting “victim’s” rights and thus is extremely important to the crime victims’ movement.