Is Submitting a False Statement to the FISA Court a “Victimless” Crime?

Jan 192021
 
 January 19, 2021  Posted by  Court, Govt, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Paul Cassell writes:

In an amicus brief for leading crime victims’ rights organizations, I explain why ex-FBI lawyer Clinesmith’s crime of altering an email as part of an effort to renew a warrant to surveil Dr. Carter Page made Page a “victim” under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

On January 29, former-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will be sentenced for making a false statement as part of the Government’s application to renew a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant authorizing secret surveillance of Dr. Carter Page’s communications.  In connection with that sentencing, an important crime victims’ rights issue has arisen. Dr. Page has filed a motion to be recognized as a “victim” under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA), arguing that he has been “directly and proximately harmed” by Clinesmith’s crime. I have filed an amicus brief for crime victims’ organizations supporting Dr. Page.

The general issue of who qualifies as a “victim” under the CVRA is a foundational question for protecting “victim’s” rights and thus is extremely important to the crime victims’ movement.

