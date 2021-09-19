Is China’s New Personal Information Privacy Law the New GDPR?

 September 19, 2021

Catherine Zhu of Foley & Lardner writes:

China’s new Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL)—the first comprehensive law in China for the protection of personal information of individuals in China—will take effect Nov. 1. Given that China makes up almost a fifth of the world’s population, this means the PIPL’s privacy regulatory framework will soon apply to one in five individuals on the planet.

Given the magnitude of its applicability, the PIPL cannot be ignored by companies who operate globally.

