IRS Will Soon Require Selfies for Online Access

Jan 212022
 
 January 21, 2022  Posted by  Govt, Online, U.S.

Brian Krebs reports:

If you created an online account to manage your tax records with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), those login credentials will cease to work later this year. The agency says that by the summer of 2022, the only way to log in to irs.gov will be through ID.me, an online identity verification service that requires applicants to submit copies of bills and identity documents, as well as a live video feed of their faces via a mobile device.

Read more at KrebsOnSecurity.

