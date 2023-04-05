IRS Wants to Buy Internet Mass Monitoring Tool

 April 5, 2023

Joseph Cox reports:

The IRS wants to purchase an internet monitoring tool from a company that has sold products to sections of the U.S. military and the FBI, according to public procurement records. The company, called Team Cymru, provides access to “netflow” data, which can show activity on the wider internet, such as which server communicated with another. This is information that may ordinarily only be available to the company hosting the server or the internet service provider carrying the traffic.

Read more at Vice.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

