IRS Could Search Warrantless Location Database Over 10,000 Times

Nov 242020
November 24, 2020 Business, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph Cox reports:
The IRS was able to query a database of location data quietly harvested from ordinary smartphone apps over 10,000 times, according to a copy of the contract between IRS and the data provider obtained by Motherboard.
The document provides more insight into what exactly the IRS wanted to do with a tool purchased from Venntel, a government contractor that sells clients access to a database of smartphone movements.
Read more on Vice.