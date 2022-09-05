Irish watchdog fines Instagram 405M euros in teen data case

AP reports:

Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers’ personal information in violation of strict European Union data privacy rules.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said by email Monday that it made a final decision last week to fine the company 405 million euros ($402 million), though the full details won’t be released until next week.

Read more at AP News.

