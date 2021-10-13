Irish privacy watchdog endorses Facebook’s approach to data protection

Luca Bertuzzi reports:

A draft decision from Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) endorsing Facebook’s legal basis for processing personal data has been met with criticism by a data protection activist who says the platform is trying to bypass EU privacy laws.

Since the EU’s GDPR entered into force, Facebook took a unique approach by including data processing specifications in its general terms and conditions.

Subsequently, the internet giant interprets the agreement as a contract rather than consent.

