Irish murderer appeals conviction on grounds of EU data law breach

Rory Carroll reports:

When Graham Dwyer was convicted of murder in 2015 it was a triumph for Ireland’s police and judicial system.

The architect had committed what prosecutors called “very nearly the perfect murder” but he was caught and sentenced to life in prison thanks to a meticulous investigation. Five years later, however, the conviction risks unravelling over the use of phone data – a twist that could see Dwyer walk free, and also have an impact on data privacy rules across Europe.

[…]

Ireland’s supreme court referred the appeal to the European court of justice, which is expected to rule in coming weeks in Dwyer’s favour. The case may be about to give the Irish state a major legal headache.