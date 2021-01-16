Irish DPC publishes draft Fundamentals for a Child-Oriented Approach to Data Processing

Dan Cooper, Sam Jungyun Choi, Shona O’Donovan, and Stacy Young of Covington and Burling write:

On December 18, 2020, the Irish Data Protection Commission (“DPC”) published its draft Fundamentals for a Child-Oriented Approach to Data Processing (the “Fundamentals”). The Fundamentals introduce child-specific data protection principles and measures, which are designed to protect children against data processing risks when they access services, both online and off-line. The DPC notes that all organizations collecting and processing children’s data should comply with the Fundamentals. The Fundamentals are open for public consultation until March 31, 2020.