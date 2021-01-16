Irish DPC publishes draft Fundamentals for a Child-Oriented Approach to Data Processing

Jan 162021
 
 January 16, 2021  Posted by  Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

Dan Cooper, Sam Jungyun Choi, Shona O’Donovan, and Stacy Young of Covington and Burling write:

On December 18, 2020, the Irish Data Protection Commission (“DPC”) published its draft Fundamentals for a Child-Oriented Approach to Data Processing (the “Fundamentals”). The Fundamentals introduce child-specific data protection principles and measures, which are designed to protect children against data processing risks when they access services, both online and off-line. The DPC notes that all organizations collecting and processing children’s data should comply with the Fundamentals. The Fundamentals are open for public consultation until March 31, 2020.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.