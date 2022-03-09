Irish Data Protection Commission Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Marie Daly of Covington and Burling writes:
On February 24, 2022, the Irish Data Protection Commission (“DPC”) published its 2021 annual report setting out its activities and outcomes for last year (see press release here and the full report here). At 120 pages long, it is detailed and specific, and in places, comes with a targeted and reflective commentary. Overall, it provides readers with useful insights into the work of a supervisory authority at the forefront of Europe’s data protection whirlwinds.
Addressing the Critics
The DPC introduces the report with commentary that is critical of the narrative that equates the size of fines imposed under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) with regulatory efficacy. This is the elephant in the room tackled up front.
