Irish Data Protection Commission Moves to Block Meta Transfers

Jul 152022
 
 July 15, 2022

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On July 7, 2022, the Irish Data Protection Commission (the “DPC”) sent a draft decision to other EU data protection authorities, proposing to block Meta’s transfers of personal data from the EU to the United States.

The DPC commenced an inquiry to assess the legality of Meta’s EU-U.S. transfers in the wake of the invalidation of the Privacy Shield in the 2020 Schrems II decision.

Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.

