Ireland’s privacy watchdog sued for inaction over ‘massive Google data breach’

Natasha Lomas reports:

Ireland’s evasive response to a major security complaint filed against Google’s adtech the year the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into application is the target of a new lawsuit — which accuses the Data Protection Commission (DPC) of years of inaction over what the complainants assert is “the largest data breach ever”.

Today local press in Ireland reported that the Irish High Court has agreed to hear the suit.

The litigation has been prepared by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) whose senior fellow, Johnny Ryan, is named as the plaintiff.