Ireland’s data watchdog slammed for letting adtech carry on ‘biggest breach of all time’

Natasha Lomas reports:

dossier of evidence detailing how the online ad targeting industry profiles Internet users’ intimate characteristics without their knowledge or consent has been published today by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), piling more pressure on the country’s data watchdog to take enforcement action over what complainants contend is the “biggest data breach of all time”.

Read more on TechCrunch.

