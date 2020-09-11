Ireland unfriends Facebook: Oh Zucky Boy, the pipes, the pipes are closing…from glen to US, and through the EU-side
September 11, 2020 Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Shaun Nichols reports:
Facebook has been reportedly asked to stop sending data from Ireland to the US, on orders from the EU.
This is according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, which said that Irish eyes won’t be smiling come this Fall after a preliminary order to suspend data transfers to the US about its users was sent to Mark Zuckerberg’s firm by the Irish Data Protection Commission.
