Ireland fines Meta $414m for using personal data without asking

 January 4, 2023  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Online

Brandon Vigliarolo reports:

A legal saga between Meta, Ireland and the European Union has reached a conclusion – at least for now – that forces the social media giant to remove data consent requirements from its terms of service in favor of explicit consent, and subjects it to a few hundred million more euros in fines for the trouble.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) said today that it has made a final decision fining Meta’s Irish operating arm a combined €390 million ($414 million) for violations of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, and directing it to “bring its data processing operations into compliance within a period of 3 months,” the DPC said.

Read more at The Register.

