Ireland: Employees Subject to Vehicle Tracking Must Be in the Know

Oct 222020
October 22, 2020 Non-U.S., Surveillance, Workplace
Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:
Due to the importance of data protection law for employee monitoring practices, a careful and considered approach must be taken when potentially highly intrusive methods, such as tracking employee vehicles, are used. Employees must be informed of the existence of tracking and how it operates, as well as being clearly informed of all the purposes for which their personal data is to be used, in advance of any such tracking being implemented.
- This means that the employer must clearly explain to the employee who is using the vehicle concerned, what records are being created, why those records are necessary, what they will be used for, how long they will be kept for, who will have access to them and for what reason.
