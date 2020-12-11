Iranian-Linked Android Spyware Sneaks Into Private Chats

 December 11, 2020

Prajeet Nair reports:

The hacking group behind an Android spyware variant has added fresh capabilities, including the ability to snoop on private chats on Skype, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to a report from the security firm ReversingLabs.

The group suspected of developing the malware, which is known as APT39 – and also called Chafer, Remexi, Cadelspy and ITG07 – is believed to have ties to the Iranian government and was the focus of sanctions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department in September (see: US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian APT Group).

