Iranian authorities plan to use facial recognition to enforce new hijab law

September 11, 2022 Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Weronika Strzyżyńska reports:
The Iranian government is planning to use facial recognition technology on public transport to identify women who are not complying with a strict new law on wearing the hijab, as the regime continues its increasingly punitive crackdown on women’s dress.
The secretary of Iran’s Headquarters for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, announced in a recent interview that the government was planning to use surveillance technology against women in public places following a new decree signed by the country’s hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, on restricting women’s clothing.
The Guardian.
h/t, Joe Cadillic