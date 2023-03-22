Iowa Passes Comprehensive Privacy Statute

Mar 222023
Lindsey Tonsager, Jayne Ponder, Alexandra Scott, and Jorge Ortiz of Covington & Burling write:
On March 15th, the Iowa legislature passed S.F. 262 (the “ICDPA”), making it the sixth U.S. state to pass a comprehensive state privacy statute. The Iowa statute most closely resembles the Utah Consumer Privacy Act (“UCPA”), though it also shares some similarities with the approaches adopted in Virginia, Colorado, and Connecticut. The statute will next go to the governor’s desk for signature. If signed into law, the ICDPA would take effect on January 1, 2025.
