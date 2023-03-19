Iowa House and Senate Unanimously Vote to Approve Comprehensive Privacy Legislation

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On March 6 and 15, 2023, both chambers of the Iowa Legislature unanimously voted to approve Senate File 262, which could make Iowa the sixth U.S. state to enact comprehensive privacy legislation. The bill is most similar to Utah’s comprehensive privacy law.
Senate File 262 would apply to a person that (1) conducts business in Iowa or produces products or services that are targeted to Iowa residents and (2) during a calendar year, satisfies at least one of the following thresholds: (a) controls or processes the personal data of 100,000 or more Iowa residents, or (b) controls or process personal data of at least 25,000 Iowa residents and derives over 50% of its gross revenue from the sale of personal data.
