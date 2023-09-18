iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features

 September 18, 2023

Zack Whittaker reports:

Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones lands today with a number of new and improved security features. Much of the new features are aimed at protecting iPhone owners who are at greater risk of cyberattacks and spyware, like journalists, activists and human rights defenders. Other iOS 17 features are better suited for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far….

Read more at TechCrunch.

