Investigation of E-911 Center reveals complaints of hostile workplace, medical privacy violations, missing public records

Keely Quinlan reports from Tennessee:

 Kerston Abbott worked at the Montgomery County E-911 Center for nine years before she quit in October 2020, taking a massive pay cut and giving up her county benefits.

She said she never had any intention of leaving until Hope Petersen was appointed director of E-911 in January 2020, launching a tenure that employees have characterized as high-stress, unprofessional and hostile.

This seems to be a complex case with a lot of allegations involving workplace issues — including allegations of medical privacy violations involving employees’ medical information. One such complaint was not supported by findings, it seems.

Read more on Clarksville Now.

