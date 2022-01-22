Invasion of privacy? NUS student slams restaurant for contacting school over negative review

Jan 222022
Ching Shi Jie reports:
Was it a reasonable action to prevent scams or an invasion of privacy?
A National University of Singapore (NUS) student is not buying into a restaurant’s explanation that they contacted her school to check if the email she had written to them was sent from a scam account.
On Wednesday (Jan 19), Koh Xiu Wen, the student in question, went on Instagram Stories to accuse Chicken Hotpot of “violating [her] privacy”.
