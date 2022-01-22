Invasion of privacy? NUS student slams restaurant for contacting school over negative review

Jan 222022
 
 January 22, 2022  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S.

Ching Shi Jie reports:

Was it a reasonable action to prevent scams or an invasion of privacy?

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student is not buying into a restaurant’s explanation that they contacted her school to check if the email she had written to them was sent from a scam account.

On Wednesday (Jan 19), Koh Xiu Wen, the student in question, went on Instagram Stories to accuse Chicken Hotpot of “violating [her] privacy”.

Read more at AsiaOne, where the restaurant’s explanation and response to the accusations is provided.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.