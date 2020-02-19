Internet service providers sue Maine over privacy law

Eric Russell reports:

Four national associations that represent internet service providers have sued Maine officials over a law that requires companies to get opt-in consent from customers before sharing or using personal data.

The law, which passed last year and is set to go into effect in July, is among the strictest consumer privacy protections in the country. It was modeled on a Federal Communications Commission rule that was adopted under the administration of President Obama but overturned by the administration of President Trump in 2017.