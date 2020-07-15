Intentional privacy breach?: Govt considers releasing patients’ personal data

And this, kids, is a great reminder of why people can never really trust their government with their health/medical information. They may collect it with a set of promises about confidentiality and then decide they can violate their promises. Or in some cases, there may be no law at all specifically protecting your medical info and your government will share it with …. your neighbors… in the name of public safety.

From the Jakarta Post:

The national COVID-19 task force is considering releasing patients’ personal data in an effort to encourage adherence to health protocols in affected areas. Task force chief and National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) head Doni Monardo said such data would only be made available to people living in the patients’ neighborhoods.

