Insurer Wants Off the Hook in Paying for Biometric Privacy Suit

Jul 172021
 
 July 17, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, U.S.

Jake Holland reports:

A Wisconsin insurance company is urging an Illinois federal judge to declare it’s not on the hook for coverage related to biometric privacy litigation one of its policyholders is embroiled in.

None of its policies cover the underlying Biometric Information Privacy Act claims Eagle’s View Supportive Living is facing in state court, Church Mutual Insurance Co. S.I. argued in a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

