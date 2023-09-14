Insurance Carrier Caught Red-Handed in Fingerprints Retention Case

Stephanie_Giagnorio of Saxe Doernberger & Vita writes:
In the matter of Remprex, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London1, policyholder Remprex was thrust into two separate class actions, both involving alleged violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act (“BIPA”). Remprex could not receive coverage under their media liability policy due to an exclusion of coverage for losses arising from the unlawful collection or retention of personally identifiable information or other personal information by or on behalf of the insured organization. However, they nonetheless prevailed in extracting coverage from their carrier thanks to an exception to that exclusion to cover expenses incurred in defending the insured against allegations to the unlawful collection of personally identifiable information.
Read more at SDV Insights.