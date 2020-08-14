Instagram wasn’t removing photos and direct messages from its servers

 August 14, 2020

Zack Whittaker reports:

A security researcher was awarded a $6,000 bug bounty payout after he found Instagram  retained photos and private direct messages on its servers long after he deleted them.

Independent security researcher Saugat Pokharel found that when he downloaded his data from Instagram, a feature it launched in 2018 to comply with new European data rules, his downloaded data contained photos and private messages with other users that he had previously deleted.

Read more on TechCrunch.

