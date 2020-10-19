Instagram Reportedly Breaks Data Privacy Law Over Children’s E-mail Address; May Face Huge Fines

Oct 192020
October 19, 2020 Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Online, Youth & Schools
CJ Robles reports:
The social media giant could pay a huge fine if investigation proves Instagram has broken privacy laws.
Currently, the Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has been investigating on the Instagram’s handling of children’s personal data on its platform. Anyone who is at least 13 years old can open an Instagram account, but Irish regulators are probing on whether Facebook as Instagram’s parent company, can legally process personal data of minors.
