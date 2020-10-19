Instagram Reportedly Breaks Data Privacy Law Over Children’s E-mail Address; May Face Huge Fines

Oct 192020
 
 October 19, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Online, Youth & Schools

CJ Robles reports:

The social media giant could pay a huge fine if investigation proves Instagram has broken privacy laws.

Currently, the Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has been investigating on the Instagram’s handling of children’s personal data on its platform. Anyone who is at least 13 years old can open an Instagram account, but Irish regulators are probing on whether Facebook as Instagram’s parent company, can legally process personal data of minors.

Read more on TechTimes.

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.