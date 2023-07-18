Instagram agrees to pay $68.5 million in Illiniois biometric privacy settlement

Talia Soglin reports:

Millions of Illinois Instagram users may be eligible for a cut of a new $68.5 million class-action biometric privacy settlement.

The lawsuit alleges facial recognition technology used on the app until November 2021 violated Illinois’ biometric privacy law, which is considered the strictest in the nation.

Any person who used Instagram while in Illinois between Aug. 10, 2015, and Aug. 16, 2023, will be eligible for a cut of the settlement if it is approved, according to court documents. DuPage County Circuit Court judge Angelo Kappas issued a preliminary approval order of the settlement in early July.