INSIGHT: Telehealth Breach Litigation—Key Actors, Claims, Defenses, Tips

Jun 232020
 
 June 23, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Healthcare

Patricia Calhoun and Patricia Carreiro of Carlton Fields write:

A new frontier in breach litigation is coming. Fueled by relaxed regulation necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, health providers have plunged headfirst into telehealth.

This plunge, particularly for telehealth providers using the potentially less secure technologies temporarily permitted during the pandemic, increases the opportunity for hackers to steal patients’ protected health information.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

