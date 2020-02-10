INSIGHT: First CCPA-Related Case Foreshadows Five Issues

Ron Raether, Sadia Mirza, Oscar Figueroa, and Mary Kate Kamka of Troutman Sanders LLP write:

On Feb. 3, plaintiff Bernadette Barnes filed a class action lawsuit hoping to be the first case to rely on the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The complaint was filed over a data breach that allegedly occurred before the CCPA’s Jan. 1, 2020, effective date.

Given this timing, this case will not test the limits of the CCPA; it is a false alarm.

However, the complaint foreshadows how plaintiffs are likely to rely on the CCPA and what steps businesses should take to be prepared.