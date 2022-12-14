Insider.com Hit With Video Privacy Law Class Action

Dec 142022
 
 December 14, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Laws, Online, U.S.

Christina Tabacco writes:

Late last week, subscribers who both have Facebook accounts and subscriptions to insider.com, a multimedia website, sued Insider Inc. for violations of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA). The suit, like others filed against other companies that offer online video content and use the Facebook Pixel, alleges that Insider knowingly discloses its subscribers’ personal information, including the title of every video they view, to Meta Platforms without first obtaining their consent.

Read more at Law Street Media.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.