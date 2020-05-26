Inside the NSA’s Secret Tool for Mapping Your Social Network

Barton Gellman has a piece on Wired that is adapted from his book, Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State. Here’s just one snippet:

As I parsed the documents and interviewed sources in the fall of 2013, the implications finally sank in. The NSA had built a live, ever-updating social graph of the US.

Our phone records were not in cold storage. They did not sit untouched. They were arranged in a one-hop contact chain of each to all. All kinds of secrets—social, medical, political, professional—were precomputed, 24/7. Ledgett told me he saw no cause for concern because “the links are unassembled until you launch a query.” I saw a database that was preconfigured to map anyone’s life at the touch of a button.

