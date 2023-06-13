Inside the Hunt for the Idaho Killer

Mike Baker reports on the sleuthing involved in the murder of four University of Idaho students:

The story of how dozens of officers from local, state and federal agencies took the quadruple murder investigation into extraordinary territory is only now becoming more apparent, through recently obtained records and interviews with people familiar with the investigation who discussed key details that emerged before the issuance of a gag order in the case.

The case has shown the degree to which law enforcement investigators have come to rely on the digital footprints that ordinary Americans leave in nearly every facet of their lives. Online shopping, car sales, carrying a cellphone, drives along city streets and amateur genealogy all played roles in an investigation that was solved, in the end, as much through technology as traditional sleuthing.