Inside ‘TALON,’ the Nationwide Network of AI-Enabled Surveillance Cameras

Mar 032021
 
 March 3, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.

Joseph Cox reports:

“Give your neighborhood peace of mind,” an advertisement for Flock, a line of smart surveillance cameras, reads. A February promotional video claims that the company’s “mission is to eliminate nonviolent crime across the country. We can only do that by working with every neighborhood and every police department throughout the country.”

Quietly, this seems to be happening. Flock, whose cameras use automatic license plate reader technology, is well on its way to deploying a connected network of AI-powered cameras that detect the movements of cars across the United States.

Read more on Vice.

