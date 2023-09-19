Inside ShadowDragon, The Tool That Lets ICE Monitor Pregnancy Tracking Sites and Fortnite Players

Sep 192023
September 19, 2023 Govt, Surveillance
Joseph Cox reports:
Daniel Clemens sits in a darkened room and speaks about why he thinks people should not protest. This applies to “pretty much every different group that’s out there protesting right now. There’s probably a better way to do it,” the bearded Clemens says into his microphone.
Whether its people on the left or the right, protestors are “probably not moving the needle at all,” he says. “Nobody is going to listen. It’s a bunch of noise. And don’t be surprised when people are going to investigate you because you made their life difficult.”
Read more at 404 Media.