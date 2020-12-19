Inside Privacy Audiocast: Episode 8 – The Impact of the U.S. Election on Privacy Laws in the U.S.

Dec 192020
 
 December 19, 2020  Posted by  Laws

Dan Cooper and Libbie Canter of Covington &  Burling write:

On the eighth episode of our Inside Privacy Audiocast, we peer through the looking glass at the U.S. election and the future of privacy laws in the U.S. We discuss whether the November 3 election is likely to be a watershed event in the development of privacy laws in the U.S. In this episode, Dan Cooper and Libbie Canter discuss insights and predictions following the 2020 U.S. election, including U.S. federal and state legislative initiatives.

Listen to the audiocast on InsidePrivacy.

 

