Inside Privacy Audiocast: Episode 7 – Brexit and the Future of UK Data Privacy Law

Dan Cooper of Covington & Burling writes:

Over the past 9 months, the UK has been hammering out the shape of its future trading relationship with the EU, as well as many others, and there apparently are signs of progress in the past few days as a result of intensified talks between the two sides. Some are reporting a deal will be reached soon, which would be significant, as the Brexit transition period will end on December 31, 2020, deal or no deal. Today’s episode features Dan Cooper and Joe Jones, Head of International Data Transfer Regime, Data Policy Directorate at the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.