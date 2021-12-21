Inside Privacy Audiocast: Episode 17 – Children’s Privacy Developments

Dec 212021
December 21, 2021 Youth & Schools
Dan Cooper, Sam Jungyun Choi, Danielle Kehl, and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington and Burling write:
On Episode 17 of Covington’s Inside Privacy Audiocast, Dan Cooper, Sam Choi, Danielle Kehl and Nick Shepherd discuss the developments related to children’s privacy, looking at relevant legislation, standards, and guidelines in the UK, the EU, and the U.S., and zooming in on some child-specific topics such as age thresholds and age verification, child-oriented transparency, and broader child online safety developments.
Read more at InsidePrivacy.